Tesla Model S Plaid Version Debuts With World's Highest All-Electric Range

Tesla has finally dropped the first-ever major update for the Model S with new interiors and extended range. The new iteration, according to Tesla, will start shipping in March and comes with a remarkable powertrain that allows the vehicle to go in any event 836 km and goes from 0 to 100 kmph in less than two seconds.

While the new Model S begins at $79,990 for a "Long Range" double engine version which gets 663km of range, customers can also opt for the new, $119,000, more remarkable "Plaid" powertrain that goes 627 km with that sub-2 second 0-100 kph time. The "Plaid+" version with 520 miles/ 836 km range begins at $139,000.

CEO Elon Musk said on a profit call on Wednesday that Model S Plaid was underway and will be conveyed beginning February. Elon Musk claims that the new iteration is a ‘tremendous improvement’ over the prior version.

On the outside, the Model S has a new front bumper with intakes that have been slightly tweaked and set of new 19 and 21 inches. On the inside, the car now sports a 17-inch infotainment system similar to that of the Model 3 and Model Y in addition to a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver as well.

Tesla claims that the new infotainment system has the computing power of a gaming computer with 10 teraflops of handling power, and the delivered pictures show it running the well-known fantasy RPG game Witcher 3. The new Model S gets three-zone environment control, a 22-speaker sound framework, warmed seats and ventilated front seats, surrounding lighting and a panoramic sunroof as standard. Buyers of the new Model S will get a year's Premium Connectivity packaged, with live traffic, satellite view maps, music, and streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and Twitch.

Tesla detailed that it delivered 179,757 vehicles in the final quarter of 2020 and 509,737 vehicles in all of 2020. It likewise noticed that despite conveying almost 140,000 vehicles in Q4 of 2020, the organization just missed its objective of 500,000 complete conveyances for the year.

