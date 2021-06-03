2021 Skoda Octavia First Walkarounds Are Out - VIDEO

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the launch of the 2021 Skoda Octavia got delayed, but the sedan is all set to launch in our market later this month. Before its official launch on June 10, Skoda has started dispatching units of the new Octavia to its dealerships around India. Here’s a recent walk around video of the car, which shows how the new Skoda sedan looks like.

This video has been uploaded by a YouTube channel named AutoHunters India. In this video, the vlogger shows how the new Skoda Octavia looks from outside and inside. The carmaker will soon fully reveal the car and will tell about the changes. The 2021 Skoda Octavia is based on the company’s updated MQB platform. With the new platform, the size of the car has also been increased.

The 2021 Skoda Octavia is bigger compared to the previous model. It now features Skoda’s modern-day design language. Upfront, it gets the company’s signature multi-slat grille. The new Skoda Octavia will be retailed in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), and the carmaker will offer the sedan in top-spec Laurin & Klement trim. It will come loaded with all the bells and whistles, and the automaker has also introduced new colour shade options. The one you see in the video is the new Lava Blue paint scheme, which was not on offer before. The new Skoda Octavia will also feature sleek LED headlamps and J-shaped DRLs. On the side, it gets 17-inch multi-spoke rims, which looks quite sporty. The new Skoda Octavia will only be offered with a petrol engine. It will derive power from a 2.0-litre gasoline mill, which develops around 190 PS of peak power.

The engine will come paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The carmaker has now replaced the regular transmission lever with a new toggle switch. The 2021 Skoda Octavia is now more premium and luxurious compared to the last-gen model. The middle of the dashboard gets a free-standing infotainment unit. The dashboard of the car is painted in beige colour, which gives a plush feel to the cabin of the sedan. It also gets a new two-spoke steering wheel wrapped in leather.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda updates and other four-wheeler news.