Fourth-Gen Skoda Octavia India Launch Slated For June 10, 2021

Skoda have finally confirmed the launch date for the new-gen Octavia in India. After numerous delays due to Covid-19 and otherwise, the fourth-gen Skoda Octavia is finally going to launch in India on June 10, 2021. The new Octavia is based on an updated MQB platform and is much larger and plusher than outgoing model. It will be offered as a petrol-only model in India, but more importantly, it brings some fresh life into the executive sedan segment. Ahead of its launch, here are some of the biggest highlights of the new Skoda Octavia.

2021 Skoda Octavia - Powertrain Details

The 2021 Skoda Octavia will be powered by VW Group's 2.0L TSI engine. This engine already does duty on the Skoda Superb and it produces 190hp and 320Nm of torque. It solely comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Continuing in the same spec of tune, the upcoming Octavia should be a hoot to drive with the 7-speed DCT gearbox. The Skoda Superb with the 2.0L engine does the 0-100kph sprint in about 8 seconds. When this engine is put in the much lighter Octavia, performance should be plenty. Skoda could also offer the 150hp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Volkswagen T-Roc and Skoda Karoq on lower trims of the Octavia.

2021 Skoda Octavia - Exterior Design

Skoda has been spied testing the next-gen Octavia on our roads on quite a few occasions, sometimes even uncamouflaged. Based on what we have seen from the spy shots, the India-spec Octavia will be pretty similar to the one that's sold in Europe. The design of the next-gen Octavia is in line with the current Superb. If, however, you were a fan of the split headlamps of the outgoing car, Skoda has unfortunately ditched that for a more conventional design, again, quite similar to that of the Superb. The buttery honeycomb grille, however, continues and so do the C-shaped LED tail lamps at the rear.

2021 Skoda Octavia - Interior and Features

The next-gen Octavia will also be very well appointed in terms of features and equipment. The interiors are properly premium with a floating touchscreen, digital instrument cluster and most buttons replaced with touch-based controls. We have not seen the interiors of the India-spec Octavia but it should be largely similar to the European model. The dashboard has a beautiful layered design and it will be loaded with features such as dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a branded sound system, powered front seats, and cruise control.

2021 Skoda Octavia - Expected Price and Rivals

All this should not, however, suggest to you that it will be considerably more expensive than its rivals. The new Octavia is likely to be priced from around INR 18 lakh, putting it exactly in the ball park of the Hyundai Elantra - its only existing rival in the Indian market after Honda pulled the plug on the Civic in India. If Skoda manages to get the pricing right, it could shake up the segment and probably even bring in some SUV buyers as well.

