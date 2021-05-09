2021 Skoda Fabia - All You Need To Know

Earlier this week, Skoda globally unveiled the all-new fourth-generation Fabia hatchback for international markets. The new Skoda Fabia is underpinned by Volkswagen Group's MQB-A0 platform and is a huge leap over its predecessor in terms of size, looks, interior and features and even on the powertrain department. So here's a closer look at the 2021 Skoda Fabia in 10 quick pointers.

Dimensions

The new Skoda Fabia measures 4,107mm in length, 1,780mm in width, 1,460mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,564mm. Compared to the third-gen model - which was skipped for India - just in length and width, the upcoming Fabia has grown by 110mm and 48mm respectively. The wheelbase, meanwhile, has gone up by 94mm.

Stylishly Aerodynamic

Styling has to be one of the strongest suits of the new Fabia but apart from just looking great, the body is much sleeker with a drag co-efficient of 0.28, an improvement over its predecessors' 0.32 drag co-efficient. That also helps improve fuel efficiency and agility.

Exterior Design Highlights

The 2021 Skoda Fabia rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. Quite unusual but very stylish for a hatchback of this size. Higher-spec variants of the Fabia will also be offered with a contrasting Black Magic or Graphite Grey colour for the roof, side mirror caps, and the front grille frame.

Other Exterior Features

The new Fabia obviously comes equipped with full LED headlamps and tail lamps and in typical Skoda fashion, they sure look striking. One of the biggest highlights of the new Fabia is that it comes with a panoramic sunroof, again something not much seen on hatchbacks. It also gets grille-mounted radar and sensors for safety and assistance systems such as Park Assist that work at up to 40 kph and even controls the steering.

Interior Screens

The interior of the new Fabia has been completely revamped with Skoda's new family interior look. Like most modern car interiors, the highlights are obviously two large screens - there's a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Other Standout Features

The new Fabia is very well kitted out with a long list of features that include dual-zone automatic climate control, two-spoke heated steering wheel, connected car tech, heated windshield, LED ambient lighting, adaptive cruise control, blind spot warning, central air vents for the rear seats and much more.

'Simply Clever' Features

Building on the brand tagline, the Fabia packs in some nifty touches such as a folding backrest for the front passenger seat, two smartphone storage pockets on the front seat backs, a removable sun visor for the panoramic roof, USB-C socket on the rear view mirror that could be used to power a dashcam, and a removable cup holder.

Base Engine Option

Coming to what's under the hood, the range starts with a 1.0L MPI engine that will come in two states of tune: 65hp/95Nm and 80hp/95Nm. This engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. In its higher-spec, the Fabia with the 1.0L MPI engine can sprint from 0-100 kph in 15.5 seconds before clocking a top-speed of 172 kmph.

Higher-spec TSI Engine

Next up is the 1.0L TSI engine that also comes in two states of tune - 95hp/175Nm and 110hp/200Nm. While the former is being offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the latter is offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. With the 1.0L TSI 7-speed DSG powertrain, the Fabia can sprint from 0-100 kph in just 9.5 seconds before hitting a top-speed of 205 kph.

Future Plans

There's also a larger 1.5L four-cylinder TSI engine on the cards for some foreign markets. This engine produces 150hp and 250Nm of peak torque. A mild-hybrid powertrain could also be introduced at a later point in time.

