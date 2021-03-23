2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Launched, Gets New Colours

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been updated for MY2021. The new model of the twin-cylinder motorcycle comes with attractive colour options that are expected to lure in more buyers. Apart from refreshing the colour palette of the INT 650, RE has also added a host of new MiY options which the customers can choose to personalise their motorcycles.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is available in a total of 7 colours. There are 2 new Standard (single-tone) options - Canyon Red and Ventura Blue - 2 new Custom (dual-tone) colourways - Downtown Drag and Sunset Strip - and a new updated version of the ‘chrome’ variant in the Mark 2. RE has kept the single-tone Orange Crush and the dual-tone Baker Express paint schemes unchanged as both of them have been extremely popular with customers across the globe.

Apart from the new colours, the 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 also gets blacked-out rims and mudguards in single-tone colour variants adding to the overall appeal of the motorcycle. This update has been made after receiving a fabulous response from the community on the blacked-out rims that were available only on the dual-tone colours earlier.

Royal Enfield has also introduced a host of new offerings via MiY for the new Interceptor 650. To enhance the riding comfort, 2 new seat options - a standard touring dual-seat and touring seat with ribbed styled stitching and cowl finish - have been included. For improved protection, engine guards and sump guards are available in various finishes. To add to the style and riding experience, there are touring mirrors, tall and short tinted flyscreens, fork gaiters and more.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 receives no mechanical changes. The updated model also misses out on the company’s Tripper Navigation system that made its debut with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and was included in the new Himalayan. Enthusiasts have also been expecting to see alloy wheels as optional accessories, however, they have also been omitted in this update.

As for the pricing, the standard colours of the 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 are available at INR 2,75,467* whereas the custom paint options would set you back by INR 2,83,593*. The most expensive model is the chrome variant Mark 2 that has been priced at INR 2,97,133*.

*Ex-showroom