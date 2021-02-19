Mitsubishi Debuts Forth-Gen Outlander - Crossover Evolved Into An SUV

Mitsubishi may be a forgotten carmaker here in India, but we sure haven't forgotten some cult cars such as the Lancer, Cedia and the Pajero that the Japanese carmaker brought to our shores. Thankfully, Mitsubishi is still up and kicking in markets abroad. The Japanese carmaker has now taken the wraps off fourth-gen Outlander crossover. The model will go on sale initially in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico in April this year.

The new Mitsubishi Outlander is currently in its forth-generation and looks like a proper SUV with its boxy proportions and upright stance, very much unlike its predecessor. The face is dominated by a large honeycomb mesh grille with three sleek chrome slats. The deep-set split LED headlamp setup on the bumper also have a very daunting look. The headlamps get a thick chrome surround that flow neatly from the LED DRLs to merge with the projector fog lamps.

In profile, the blacked-out effect on the A-, B- and C-pillars give the roof a nice floating effect. The side profile is also characterized by a strong shoulder line and the large wheel arches are nicely filled by the dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear end of the SUV gets a neat and tidy look with sleek LED tail lamps and a faux skid plate on the bumper. Overall, the new Outlander comes across as bold and striking, but thankfully not blingy.

The simple and sophisticated theme continues on the interiors of the new Outlander as well. The dashboard has a minimalistic design, split in two by the now popular single AC vent motif, that runs the entire width of the dashboard. A 9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system takes the top position on the dashboard. Meanwhile, a stack of physical buttons and dials for the climate controls have been positioned below.

In terms of features, the new Outlander comes equipped with a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, connected car tech, a 10.8-inch head-up display, a Bose sound system with dual subwoofers, three-zone climate control, rear sunblinds, and MI-Pilot assist. The MI-Pilot assist feature essentially combines adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist for semi-autonomous driving. Safety features on board the new Outlander include 11 airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, and electronic stability control.

Under the hood, the new Outlander will be powered by a 2.5L petrol engine that produces 180hp and 245Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-step CVT gearbox with power being sent to either the front wheels or all four wheels. Unlike the AWD system in the Pajero, the one on the Outlander is more road biased. It still gets off-road modes such as Normal, Tarmac, Gravel, Snow and Mud. A hybrid variant could follow at a later stage, but a diesel engine is highly unlikely. The chances of the new Outlander making it to India are very slim given the sparse sales network the Japanese carmaker has in our country. Currently, Mitsubishi sells the previous-gen Outlander in India as a full import.

