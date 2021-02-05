2021 Maserati Ghibli Launched In India; Prices Start From INR 1.15 Crore

Maserati India has launched the 2021 Ghibli range in India with prices starting from INR 1.15 crore for the base Hybrid version and going up to INR 1.93 crore for the range topping Trofeo version. Unveiled globally last year, the 2021 Maserati Ghibli gets some cosmetic revisions, more features and tech on the inside and even a new hybrid powertrain. The new Ghibli is available in a total of three engine options and two trims - GranLusso and GranSport.

Base GranSport GranLusso Trofeo 2.0-litre Hybrid Rs 1.15 crore Rs 1.39 crore Rs 1.42 crore - 3.0-litre V6 - Rs 1.51 crore Rs 1.56 crore - 4.0-litre V8 - - - Rs 1.93 crore

Styling changes on the 2021 Ghibli are mostly subtle while keeping things familiar. The front-end has been reprofiled with a sharper looking bumper and it also comes with new full-adaptive LED Matrix headlamps. The signature slatted Maserati grille looks quite familiar but gets a new blacked-out treatment. At the rear, the Ghibli gets new boomerang-shaped LED taillights which are inspired by the Maserati 3200 GT. The new Ghibli is underpinned by a lighter steel chassis with a 50:50 weight distribution and if you want your car lighter still, you can opt for the Nerissimo and Nerissimo Carbon packages as well.

Under the hood, there are three engine options to choose from. There's a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol hybrid engine that produces 325 bhp and 450 Nm. This is also the most affordable version of the new Ghibli. Then there's a 3.0L V6 engine which develops 424 bhp and 580 Nm of peak torque. The range topping Trofeo version is powered by a 3.8L V8 engine which produces 572 bhp and 730 Nm of peak torque. The top speed on the Ghibli Trofeo is rated at 326 kmph. Stopping power on the Ghibli comes from Brembo brakes and calipers and the exhaust too has been optimized for a better aural note.

The new Ghibli also rides on Skyhook suspensions which uses sensors to monitor the movement of each wheel and the vehicle body to determine the road conditions, and automatically adjust each damper for optimal ride quality. On the inside, the dashboard too has been revised with a new and modern layout. The biggest change is a new and larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that now gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system also supports Maserati Connect which is the carmaker's new connected car technology.

The car also gets a new 7-inch digital instrument console. Other feature highlights on the Ghibli include soft-close doors, keyless entry, power trunk with a kick sensor, and it even features Level 2 ADAS that brings autonomous driving on the car. The Maserati Ghibli has even achieved a 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.

