2021 Jeep Wrangler Revealed, 80th Anniversary Special Edition Introduced

2021 is a special year for Jeep as the brand marks its 80th birthday with a celebration of eight decades of 4x4 leadership, open-air freedom and adventure. To mark the occasion, the company has revealed the 2021 Jeep Wrangler and also introduced the 80th-anniversary edition of the SUV.

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler will have enhanced safety features, increased off-road capabilities, and a range of new colours. All models of the updated vehicle will be fitted with the 2.0L EURO6D petrol engine which makes 272 HP. In terms of safety, the new Wrangler gets adaptive cruise control (ACC) with stop and go, accident emergency braking (AEB) and auto high beam.

Jeep has also added new features in the 2021 Wrangler to make it a more capable off-roader. The new model will have Selec-Speed control which is an off-road cruise control that allows the driver to maintain a steady speed during rock crawling and other types of low-speed manoeuvring. Customers will also be able to set a selectable tyre fill alert through the 8.4-inch touchscreen. There’s also a new Off-Road+ (OR+) mode exclusively for the Rubicon model.

A new range of body colours, Hydro Blue, Snazzberry and Sarge Green, are now available on the 2021 Jeep Wrangler range, paying homage to the model’s history. Nacho will also be available as a limited run, exclusively on the Rubicon.

Jeep Wrangler 80th Anniversary Edition

The Jeep Wrangler 80th anniversary edition will feature a neutral grey metallic grille, headlight and fog light bezels and specific 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels with Granite Crystal accents. Full LED high-visibility headlights with auto high beam control, body-colour hardtop and the 80th Anniversary badge on the front wheel arches help to mark out this commemorative special-edition model, along with a commemorative plaque on the rear swing gate.

The interior features black leather seats with tungsten stitching and the 80th Anniversary badge, along with a leather-wrapped dashboard featuring contrast stitching and Berber floor mats. Standard technology content includes the Uconnect 8.4 NAV system with 8.4-inch touchscreen, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7-inch TFT display and a 9-speaker Alpine audio system with a 552W subwoofer.

Standard safety features include blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-path detection, rear camera, front and rear parking sensors, Keyless Enter 'N Go, forward collision warning, advanced brake assist and adaptive cruise control with stop.