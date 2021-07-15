2022 Jeep Compass Revealed- Updated Styling, Interior, & Advanced Tech

The 2022 Jeep Compass has been revealed at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show. The new model of the capable SUV features an authentic, new premium design and an all-new modern interior with advanced safety and security features.

The new 2022 Jeep Compass features an enhanced exterior design that combines premium craftsmanship with iconic Jeep styling. The restyling of several signature components provides distinguished new looks that celebrate both on-road sophistication and off-road grit. The on-road models get a new signature seven-slot grille surrounded in High Gloss Black accents that draw focus to new slim, expressive LED headlamps.

The Trail Rated Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4×4 model features a new signature red and black anti-glare hood decal and a striking matte black grille with new rugged “Jeep Teeth”. Consumers will have a choice of eight exterior colours, including Earl (new), Velvet Red, Laser Blue, Granite Crystal, Billet Silver, Sting Grey, Diamond Black and Bright White (new).

The interior of the 2022 Jeep Compass features a new 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 centre stack display and a new 10.25-inch frameless full-colour TFT digital cluster. The clean, horizontal theme visually widens the interior space, while also allowing modularity and organization. Other key elements include new slim HVAC vents, a redesigned shifter bezel with an integrated park brake, USB Type-A and C ports, a wireless charging pad, and an all-new U Connect 5 system.

In terms of safety, the 2022 Jeep Compass offers more than 75 safety and security features. The Highway Assist semi-autonomous driving system uses multiple sensors, including radars and cameras, to control the vehicle on approved highways. There’s also a Traffic Sign Recognition system, Pedestrian/Cyclist Automatic Emergency Braking, Surround View Camera, Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist, and much more.

The 2022 Jeep Compass will draw power from the 2.4L Tigershark four-cylinder engine that produces 177 horsepower and 233 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to either a nine- or six-speed automatic transmission. Jeep has also worked to minimize restart noise, vibration and harshness.

There’s no official statement regarding the arrival of the 2022 Jeep Compass in India. However, considering that the company already sells the Compass in the Indian market, we expect the updated model to arrive eventually.