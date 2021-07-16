Jeep Celebrates 80th Anniversary, Honours Zero-Emission Vision with Video

On July 15, 1941, the former Willys-Overland Co. signed a contract with the U.S. War Department to begin production of the first military Jeep vehicle. Eighty years later, the Jeep brand thrives around the world with a product line-up that continues to expand into new segments, a devoted community of global customers and the utilization of 4xe electric vehicle technology as the natural evolution of 80 years of capability leadership.

Commenting on the occasion, Christian Meunier, Jeep Brand Chief Executive Officer, said:

We’re celebrating our 80th anniversary by continuing to move upward and forward. We’re expanding our portfolio into new segments, with the 3-row Jeep Grand Cherokee L, while setting a strong foothold in the premium SUV market, with our all-new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. Next in our exciting global product pipeline is the introduction of the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee, which will be equipped, for the first time, with plug-in-hybrid 4xe technology. We are fully committed towards a vision of an electrified future.

To celebrate its anniversary and to honour this zero-emission vision, the Jeep brand posted on the Jeep brand YouTube channel the 80th Anniversary version of the Jeep Life Electrified video, which debuted during the 2021 Stellantis’ EV day. The video showcases the unique nature of the electrification of the Jeep brand through a couple's love story. The piece intertwines Jeep brand vehicles, future technology and the Jeep global community, to establish a promise for a brighter future ahead. The piece features Bastille's new song, “Give Me The Future" out today.

This zero-emission vision is another significant milestone in the 80-year history of a brand that continues to be defined by a sense of community, open-air-freedom, pioneering spirit and groundbreaking 4X4 innovations.

In other news, the 2022 Jeep Compass has been revealed at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show. The new model of the capable SUV features an authentic, new premium design and an all-new modern interior with advanced safety and security features.