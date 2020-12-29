BMW 3-Series vs Audi A6 - Acceleration Comparo - Surprising Results

We have brought you several acceleration comparisons over the last few days but most of them primarily have been of small or mid-size cars. But we have something a little more fun this time. We have got on our hands on two very desirable premium cars and we are going to see which one is quicker of the two. In times of SUVs eating up every other car segment in the country, here are two sedans that can still give any premium SUV a run for its money. Here we are comparing the acceleration of BMW 3-Series vs Audi A6.

Okay, we admit both the cars do not belong to the same segment. The BMW 3-Series takes on the likes of the Mercedes C-Class and the Audi A4. Meanwhile, the Audi A6 takes on the likes of the BM 5-Series and Mercedes E-Class. However, here we have the BMW 3-Series in its 330i M Sport variant and the Audi A6 in its sole 45 TFSI guise. Although segments apart, both these are very evenly matched on paper and their prices aren't too far away from each other either. So let's take a look at the specifications.

BMW 3-Series vs Audi A6 - Specifications

BMW 3-Series 330i M Sport Audi A6 34 TFSI Engine 2.0L TwinScroll Turbo-Petrol 2.0L Turbo-Petrol Power 255hp 241hp Torque 400Nm 370Nm Transmission 8-speed Automatic 7-speed Dual Clutch Weight 1,600 kg (approx.) 1,780kg Drive Configuration Rear-Wheel Drive Front-Wheel Drive

So now you see how closely specked they are? Both the BMW 3-Series and the Audi A6 are powered by 2.0L turbo-petrol engines. However, the Bimmer has a slight advantage with both power and torque. Numbers aside, the Audi might have a slight advantage with its 7-speed DCT gearbox whereas the 3-Series gets a 8-speed torque converter automatic. The Audi A6 is also considerably heavier than the BMW 3 Series and that's quite a disadvantage as its already low on power and torque. Lastly, while the Bimmer's a rear-wheel drive sedan, the Audi A6 is a front-wheel drive sedan. Without any further ado, let's find out who's quicker.

BMW 3-Series vs Audi A6 - Acceleration Comparison

BMW 3-Series 330i M Sport Audi A6 34 TFSI 0-100kmph (First Attempt) 6.39 seconds 7.39 seconds 0-100kmph (Second Attempt) 6.52 seconds 7.52 seconds 0-100kmph (Third Attempt) 6.25 seconds 7.73 seconds

So the advantage the BMW had on paper has clearly manifested in real world performance as well. The best run that we managed with the BMW 3-Series 330i M Sport was 6.25 seconds. Meanwhile, the best time we could manage with the Audi A6 45 TFSI was 7.39 seconds. That's a difference of over 1 second. The Audi however did close the gap in other runs with a gap of exactly one second. The weight disadvantage of the Audi along with lesser power and torque figures let it down in this comparison. The BMW is thus clearly the faster of the two.

So in spite of the BMW 3-Series being from a segment below, it is actually faster than the Audi A6. The BMW 3-Series 330i M Sport is a properly sporty sedan that urges you to drive hard and rewards you with a grin on your face every time you do so. Being rear-wheel drive, you can also have lot more fun in it than the Audi. The Audi A6 on the other hand is a proper luxury car with sophisticated technology that will really keep you pampered. Prices for the Audi A6 45 TFSI start from INR 54.5 lakhs (ex-showroom) whereas the BMW 3-Series 330i M Sport is priced at INR 49.3 lakh (ex-showroom). Not a big difference after all. If you want a fast premium sedan for about INR 50 lakh, you know which one to go for now.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more BMW and Audi updates and other four-wheeler news.