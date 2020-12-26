Audi A4 Facelift Launch In India Slated For January 5, 2021

Audi opened bookings for the A4 facelift earlier this week and now, the German carmaker has announced the launch date for the updated sedan in India. The Audi A4 facelift will be launched in India on January 5, 2021. Bookings are currently ongoing for a token amount of INR 2 lakh at either any authorized Audi dealerships across the country or on their official website. To offer the best ownership experience to its customers, Audi is even offering a four-year comprehensive service package on pre-bookings.

The 2021 Audi A4 facelift will be offered in India in two variants - Premium Plus and Technology. What has been a very strong seller for Audi in India, has been updated significantly both inside and out. The new Audi A4 facelift sports Audi's latest iteration of the hexagonal single-frame grille flanked by new LED headlamps with LED DRLs on either side. The front bumper too has been refreshed with new fog lamp housings and at the rear, there's redesigned tail lamps with a re-worked bumper. The new Audi A4 looks a lot more sporty and hunkered down than the outgoing car.

The interiors of the Audi A4 too have been sufficiently spruced up. Although it does the feature the dual-screen setup for the infotainment system and climate controls seen on newer and bigger Audis like the A6, A8L and Q8, it does come with a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Audi's latest MMI user interface. It also gets Audi's virtual cockpit system along with configurable interior lighting and a few other new features as well. The quality of materials used on the inside too have been improved.

Under the hood, the Audi A4 facelift will be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TFSI petrol engine in India. This engine produces 190hp and the A4 will even get a 12V mild-hybrid system for the first time. The engine will come mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch auto gearbox with power being sent to the front wheels. Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive system could be offered as an option on the higher-spec Technology variant. Audi claims the A4 can sprint from 0-100kph in just 7.3 seconds.

Audi had previously discontinued the A4 in India as we stepped into the BS6 era along with a host of other cars. After the launch of the A4 facelift, Audi will be bringing back several other cars like the A3, Q3 and Q5 to India next year. As for the A4, it will continue its rivalry with the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Jaguar XE when launched in January. Prices are expected to start from around INR 42 lakh, ex-showroom.

