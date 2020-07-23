2020 Yamaha MT-15 Limited Edition with new colour launched in Thailand

Yamaha has launched the 2020 MT-15 Limited Edition in Thailand. The new 155cc motorcycle flaunts an attractive colour scheme. As far as the mechanicals are concerned, no changes have been implemented.

The 2020 Yamaha MT-15 Limited Edition features a turquoise blue colour which covers the fuel tank, headlight mask, radiator shrouds, and tail cowl. The USD front forks have been painted in golden which enhances the bike’s naked appearance giving a bold front look. The belly pan and side body panels have been done in black.

Contrasting the turquoise blue colour are the fluorescent yellow alloy wheels. They add the funkiness to the naked Yamaha MT-15 streetfighter. The company has also used the same colour for the logo on the fuel tank extensions which are finished in black and have a turquoise blue stripe along with ‘MT-15’ logo in white.

Powering the 2020 Yamaha MT-15 Limited Edition model is the same 155cc single-cylinder engine which comes equipped with the company’s VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology. The liquid-cooled mill has 4 valves and an intelligent fuel-injection system to provide a precise throttle response and peppy performance. The power produced from the engine is transmitted to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox that has assist and slipper clutch.

The new 2020 Yamaha MT-15 Limited Edition has been priced at THB 98,500 which converts to around INR 2,32,546. The company has not released information regarding the total number of units of the motorcycle available for sale in the Southeast Asian country.

In India, the BS6 Yamaha MT-15 is available in 3 colour options. The metallic black and dark matte blue colour choices retail at INR 1,38,900* whereas the ice fluo-vermillion paint job is a bit expensive and costs INR 1,39,900*.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi