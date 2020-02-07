2020 Skoda Superb Sportline (facelift) diesel - Live From Auto Expo 2020

The new Skoda Superb Sportline is celebrating its Indian debut at Auto Expo 2020. This is the only new diesel car present at the Skoda stand.

With the facelift, the Skoda Superb Sportline has received LED Matrix headlights, new black radiator grille with black double slats, remodelled front bumper with a honeycomb texture, new, full LED tail lights with dynamic turn indicators and gloss-black trim between the tail lights.

The changes on the Indian-spec car seen here do not include full-LED Matrix headlights, but they do include LED headlights at least. Also, instead of the 17-inch Drakon alloy wheels, our new model has Vega alloy wheels, probably in 18-inch size. Internationally, the new Skoda Superb Sportline can be purchased with 18-inch Zenith alloy wheels or 19-inch Vega alloy wheels.

The interior design of the 2020 Skoda Superb Sportline is the same. However, unlike in the old model, the roof lining, roof pillars and sun visors can be clad in black Alcantara.

Under the hood, the 2020 Skoda Superb Sportline seen here has the 2.0-litre TDI turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine that produces a maximum power of 140 kW (190 PS) and a maximum torque of 400 Nm. A 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission sends drive to the front wheels.

Volkswagen Group has no immediate plans to introduce a BS-VI diesel engine for its Volkswagen, Skoda or even Audi models. When it does introduce, and that won’t be before the end of this year, the 2.0-litre TDI unit of this 2020 Skoda Superb Sportline will be the first one to come out.

The old Skoda Superb Sportline was launched in India in October 2018 and is no longer on sale.