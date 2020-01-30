2020 Range Rover Evoque launched at a starting price of INR 54.94 lakh

Land Rover has launched the second-gen Range Rover Evoque in India. The prices of the all-new Evoque start at INR 54.96 lakh*. It is available in two variants, namely S and R-Dynamic SE, and with two engine options.

In comparison to the old Range Rover Evoque which retailed at INR 52.06-61.94 lakh* for the petrol variants and INR 52.06-62.96 lakh* for the diesel variants, the 2020 Range Rover Evoque's entry price is INR 2.9 lakh higher. Deliveries of the diesel engine variant have commenced, while the deliveries of the petrol engine variant will begin later.

On the styling front, the all-new Evoque has design reflections of the Land Rover's design icon Velar, and the overall changes introduced are evolutionary. At the front, it now features updated headlights with signature DRLs which flank new slimmer main grille. In the lower portion, its front bumper comes remastered, sporting a more mature silver-finished lower lip design. The much-loved low and wide stance have been retained for a familiar silhouette. The only major addition to the sides is the use of new Velar-inspired flush door handles and redesigned alloy wheels. Also, burnished copper accents are now available on the R-Dynamic SE derivative. At the rear, the Evoque makes use of the similar slim wrap-around tail-lights, new bumper and no other major change has been carried on to its rear.

The new-gen Range Rover Evoque gets JLR’s Ingenium line of BS-VI turbocharged four-cylinder powerhouses. The diesel engine is a 2.0-litre unit (D180) which has been rated to deliver 180 PS of maximum power and 430 Nm of peak torque. The petrol engine is a 2.0-litre (P250) unit with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, delivering 250 PS and 365 Nm of peak torque. A 9-speed automatic gearbox and an AWD system are standard.

Some of the key features of the all-new Evoque include 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, 10-inch Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, segment-first ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror, 380-watt, 11-speaker (including subwoofer) Meridian sound system and 14-way electric memory front seats.

The standard safety features of the second-gen Evoque include six occupant airbags, pedestrian airbag, 360-degree camera, emergency brake assist, hill ascent and descent assist, stability control, traction control, a rear camera with front and rear sensors and Lane Keep Assist.

The 2020 Range Rover Evoque competes with the Volvo XC40 and the likes.

*Ex-showroom, India