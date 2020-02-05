2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza (facelift) arrives at Auto Expo ahead of launch tomorrow [Video]

The highly anticipated 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza (facelift) is less than a day away from its official launch at a media event scheduled to be held at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. However, ahead of the official launch, the upcoming SUV has arrived at the venue under an almost opaque plastic wrap. Our below video, however, should sum up the refreshed SUV for you.

The 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza (facelift) will feature a handful of styling updates that should help it with a fresher look. More importantly, the 1.3-litre MultiJet unit of the outgoing version has made way for a BSVI-compliant petrol mill in the form of the same 1.5-litre K-series engine that propels the Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6. This engine will work in tandem with the SHVS mild-hybrid technology and should output a maximum of 104.7 PS and 138 Nm. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic. Reports say that SHVS will be included only in the configurations equipped with the latter.

Visual updates for the new model will include a reworked front fascia that will feature an updated grille, new headlamps and a revised bumper. Also, new lighting elements carry LED fixtures, while the bumper holds a faux skid plate. The side profile remains largely unchanged, save for the introduction of dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear-end, too, will hold some visual updates in the form of a new faux skid plate and updated tail lamps.

On the inside, the refreshed sub-4-metre offering will feature the company's Clarion-sourced Smartplay Studio infotainment system instead of the old model's Smartplay unit that was supplied by Bosch. Also, the new model will likely feature a fresh upholstery. Unlike what was being anticipated, an electric sunroof won't be on offer even in the facelifted model.

It may be noted here that Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the D13A 1.3-litre oil-burner owing to its inability to meet with the stringent emission norms that kick in on 1 April 2020. The defunct diesel unit outputs a maximum power of 90 PS and a peak torque of 200 Nm. It was offered with only a 5-speed manual transmission.