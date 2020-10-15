2020 Land Rover Defender launched in India, available in 2 trims, 5 variants

The 2020 Land Rover Defender has finally been launched in India. The latest SUV is available in 5 variants - Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition - with prices starting at INR 73.98 lakh*. The new Land Rover Defender will compete with the likes of the Jeep Wrangler and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class in the Indian market.

There are two trims of the 2020 Land Rover Defender - the short wheelbase 90 (3-door) and the longer wheelbase 110 (5-door). Both of them are powered by the same 2.0L, 4-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that pumps out 300 hp of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It is accompanied by 8-speed transmission and Terrain Response all-wheel-drive system.

The 2020 Land Rover Defender has been designed to handle several off-road conditions. For example, it has a departure angle of 40 degrees, an approach angle of 38 degrees and a break-over angle of 28 degrees. Also, the pneumatic suspension can increase the ground clearance of the SUV up to 291mm. The new Land Rover Defender also has a water wading capacity of 900mm.

Some of the other key features of the 2020 Land Rover Defender include:

10-inch touchscreen infotainment system

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

Meridian audio system

360-degree surround camera

Luxurious and comfortable seats

Electrically adjustable and heated front seats

Blind Spot Assist

Six airbags

Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL

Contrasting roof

Sliding panoramic roof

Also Read: Twisted Automotive Launches US-only All-Electric Land Rover Defender

The 2020 Land Rover Defender is brought in India via the CBU route. While the deliveries of the Defender 110 will begin immediately, those of the Defender 90 are expected to commence a few months later.

2020 Land Rover Defender Variants Defender 90 Price* Defender 110 Price* Base INR 73.98 lakh INR 79.94 lakh S INR 77.37 lakh INR 83.36 lakh SE INR 79.94 lakh INR 86.64 lakh HSE INR 83.91 lakh INR 90.46 lakh First Edition INR 84.63 lakh INR 89.63 lakh

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Jaguar updates, Land Rover Updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom