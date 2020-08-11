Hyundai Motors India Ltd has announced that the Creta SUV has crossed the 500,000 sales-mark in India, making it a hot-favourite in the domestic market. The overall sales include both the old-gen car that was launched in 2015 and the all-new Hyundai Creta that was launched in March 2020 and has garnered over 65,000 bookings since launch.

In July, the all-new Hyundai Creta became the best-selling SUV in India with 11,549 units sold. Not only July, but the new Creta has been making waves of record sales since May 2020, when the dealerships were opened post lockdown. Soon after the launch of the new-Creta in India, a lockdown was announced in March, and no vehicles were sold for 45 days.

The Creta badge has been one of the most popular one in India since its inception. However, as its cousin the Kia Seltos arrived in the market, it ate into the sales of the former. The all-new Hyundai Creta fixed that problem by debuting more features and creature comfort elements and becoming a worthy contestant in the hotly-contested mid-SUV segment.

On the outside, the car gets a pair of three-part LED headlamps and squared wheel arches. The updated Creta also gets a new grille, a new set of alloy wheels, and a brand new cabin. Speaking of which, on the inside, the car gets a dual-tone black & beige cabin which is optional alongside black interiors with red accents. Also on offer is new leatherette upholstery and ventilated seats at the front.

In its current generation, the Hyundai Creta packs a host of features. The Blue Link feature that debuted on the Venue compact SUV comes with added functionalities in the new Creta. Additional features in the car comes in the form of a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, drive mode select, traction control modes, Bose premium sound system packed with 8 speakers, air purifier and paddle shifters.

In terms of powertrain options, the new BS-VI options on the Creta include a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that can be availed with either a 6-speed manual transmission or an automatic transmission. There is also a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine available with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT).