2020 Honda Jazz BS6 variants leaked, expected launch tomorrow, 26 Aug

Honda started accepting bookings for the 2020 Jazz BS6 earlier this month. Interested buyers can reserve the upcoming premium hatchback either at the company’s dealership or online through its ‘Honda from Home’ application. While we were waiting for Honda to launch the new 2020 Jazz BS6, its variants have been revealed via a bunch of leaked images. The reports also say that the upcoming Tata Altroz rival will be launched tomorrow, 26 August.

As per the leaked images, the 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 will be available in 3 variants - V, VX, and ZX. While the entire spec sheet will be revealed only at the time of the launch, the following are the variant-wise new features of the forthcoming hatchback:

2020 Honda Jazz BS6 New Features V VX ZX LED DRLs (separate type) Soft touch pad dashboard (assistant side) Electric sunroof with one-touch open/close function and auto-reverse Front grille high gloss black w/ chrome upper & lower accents One push start/stop button with white & red illumination (added to MT) Advanced LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs Cruise control (added to MT) Honda Smart Key system with keyless remote (added to MT) Advanced LED front fog lamps Jack knife retractable key - - Flush-fit rear parking sensors Chrome ring on steering wheel controls

It is to be noted that along with its own new features, the VX variant has all the added elements of the V variant as well. Similarly, the ZX variant has its own new elements and also includes the new features of the VX model except for the separate type LED DRLs which have been replaced by the integrated units.

As for the engine, the 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine whose output figures remain unknown so far. It is the same mill that used to power the outgoing BS4 Jazz, in which it produced 90 bhp and 110 Nm. The new car will get two transmission options - manual and CVT with paddle shifters.

When launched, the 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 will lock horns with the likes of Maruti Baleno and Hyundai i20. Honda’s new premium hatchback is expected to have a starting price of around INR 8 lakh (ex-showroom).