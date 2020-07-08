2020 Honda City To Be Priced INR 1.2 Lakh Expensive Than Outgoing Model

Honda is all set to launch the 5th-gen City in the country on July 15, 2020. The test-drive units of the car have already started reaching the dealerships, and the test drive exercise is likely to begin right after the launch. The carmaker will sell the all-new City alongside the outgoing model. However, to keep the variant line-up in check, Honda will offer the outgoing model in just V trim only. As a result, the carmaker will discontinue the SV, VX, and ZX variants of the 4th-gen model. The new model, on the other hand, will be sold in two trims – VX and ZX. It has been established that the VX model is likely to share a price difference of INR 1.2 lakh in comparison to the ex-showroom price of the V variant of the outgoing model.

The correlation also reveals that Honda City will now be available in a total of 3 trim options against the 4 trims that are currently offered. These trims will be – V (outgoing model), VX (5th-gen), and ZX (5th-gen). Also, the lower-spec VX model will ditch the expensive full-LED headlamps in place of halogen projector headlamps to keep the costs in check.

The all-new City is underpinned by the same platform as the outgoing one. However, it has been stretched a bit in the Y and Z axes to increase its length and width. It now boasts of a length of 4,549 mm, a width of 1,748mm, and a height of 1,399 mm. Therefore, it now is the longest car in its segment. The wheelbase, although, stays identical to the outgoing model at 2,600 mm.

Talking of the powertrain, Honda will offer the all-new City with 2 engine options – 1.5L petrol and 1.5L diesel. The former is a 4-cylinder naturally aspirated motor that puts out 121 PS of peak power and 145 Nm of max torque. The oil burner, on the other hand, is a 4-cylinder turbocharged setup that produces a peak power output of 100 PS and max torque of 200 Nm. The transmission options include a 6-speed MT and CVT for the petrol engine, while the diesel motor will come with a 6-speed MT only.

