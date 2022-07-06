India's 1st Electric Cafe Racer - the Atum Vader

Atumobile, a Hyderabad-based indigenous ‘Make in India’ sustainable electric vehicle manufacturing company, has launched the Atum Vader – India’s first high-speed electric cafe racer.

Apart from its unique design, the Atum Vader comes with impressive features such as a 65 km/h top speed, a 100 km/charge range, a 2.4 kWh battery pack, a tougher tubular chassis, LED indicators and tail lamps, 14-litre boot space, among others. The bike was launched officially online on all their social media platforms as well as their website.

Mr. Vamsi G Krishna, Founder, Atumobile, had some inspiring words to share on the launch of Atum Vader, "This is a proud day for all of us at Atumobile. Atum Vader has been in the making for a while and it’s a great feeling when you see a dream become a reality. A reality that’s not only the need of the hour for a better, greener India but for our entire team who’ve left no stone unturned in bringing our customers the best and nothing less. Apart from its 65 km/h speed, and an impressive 100 km/charge range, Atum Vader has specially curated safety switches and high-end tyres for off-road use as well. We were able to design this electric bike keeping in mind, Indian roads, and riders, with the assistance of our R&D experts and indigenous solar-powered zero-emission facilities, making it a truly green and sustainable electric bike."

He futher added, "We’re offering the first 1000 customers our bike at an early bird price of Rs 99,999 which they can reserve for a low pre-booking price of Rs 999 only. We are confident that Atum Vader will be an inspired solution to our nation’s pollution crisis as well as the climate crisis the world is facing.”

The Atum Vader electric bikes are manufactured in the company's Net Zero manufacturing facility in Patancheru, Telangana which recently increased its production capacity from 25,000 units per annum to a maximum of 3,00,000 units. This facility, powered by ATUM – World’s 1st Electricity Generating Solar Roof, spans an area of 20,000 sq. ft. total.