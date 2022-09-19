11th Edition of RE One Ride Concluded, Focus was Responsible Travel

Royal Enfield successfully concluded the 11th edition of the RE One Ride event on Sunday, 18 Sept. The focus of this year's riding event was responsible travel.

Over the past few years, Royal Enfield has made significant efforts towards encouraging riders to travel responsibly, especially with its marque rides to the Ladakh region, which have positively impacted the livelihood of local communities. This is part of Royal Enfield's larger program on promoting Responsible Travel and working with local communities at destinations that are frequented by its riders.

Recently, UNESCO and Royal Enfield forged a unique partnership to promote and safeguard the Intangible Cultural Heritage of India, beginning with the Himalayas. Intangible Cultural Heritage is directly linked to the livelihoods of the local communities. Through this partnership, Royal Enfield is working towards promoting sustainable tourism and building resilient communities.

This year ‘One Ride’ ride saw record participation from more than 15000 riders from across 500 Indian cities including Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Goa, Indore, Guwahati, Leh and others. Royal Enfield organized One Ride with the same spirit across 50 countries globally, including Argentina, Columbia, Spain, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, France, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Indonesia, United Kingdom, Australia, Korea, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Cambodia, Thailand, Brazil, Dubai, France, Philippines, Italy, and Germany among others.