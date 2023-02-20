108 MG Hector SUVs Delivered to ORIX Car Leasing & Rental Company

MG Motor India has announced that it has delivered 108 Hector SUVs over a single business day to ORIX India for its Rent-a-Car division. ORIX, one of the largest car leasing and rental companies in India, is part of ORIX Corporation, Japan, a highly diversified corporation offering a wide range of services globally.

The formal handing-over ceremony to mark this occasion was held at MG Moti Nagar, New Delhi, in the presence of Gaurav Gupta, CCO, MG Motor India, and Sandeep Gambhir, MD and CEO, ORIX India.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Gaurav Gupta, CCO, MG Motor India, said, “MG lays great importance on its relationships with its customers and our aim has been to constantly deliver on their highest expectations. We are deeply grateful to ORIX for having chosen the MG Hector as their choice of vehicle for their business. As a leading global organization, ORIX’s standards are tough to meet and it is a matter of pride for us that they have selected the Hector for their esteemed patrons. We wish them the very best for their future.”

Commenting on the deal, Mr. Sandeep Gambhir, MD and CEO, ORIX India, said, “We take great pride in welcoming the best in class MG Hector Plus in our premium car rental fleet, filling in the unprecedented surge in demand post pandemic, as the business scales newer heights and sets newer milestones. Placing such a large single order, is a strong validation of our trust and bullishness for the future and our capabilities to deliver the best to our customers. MG Hector with its technological finesse, low cost of ownership (TCO) and one-of-the-best resale values in its segment, with our curated services will certainly make an exceptional package to our esteemed corporate travellers. Our past experience with the MG Electric and MG Astor over the last few months, adds to our comfort of partnering with MG.”