1 Millionth Unit of Current-Gen Original MINI 3-Door Produced

The MINI 3-door is an iconic car that was first introduced in 1959 by Sir Alec Issigonis, who revolutionized the automotive industry with his innovative concept of maximum interior space on a minimum footprint. The modern version of the MINI 3-door continues to break conventions and stands out with its unique design. In 2013, MINI launched the current generation of the compact 3-door, which has remained true to its roots and is now celebrating the production of its one millionth vehicle in 2023 at the MINI plant in Oxford, coinciding with the plant's 110th anniversary.

The MINI 3-door has a distinct appearance characterized by dynamic lines, clear shapes, and short overhangs, making it an ideal car for urban traffic. The 2014 generation of the MINI 3-door was completely redesigned with significant advances in technology, efficiency, and power delivery. The car's rebellious and iconic look has remained unchanged over the years, with its characteristic headlights, Union Jack combination rear lamps, bonnet stripes, and stylish side scuttles, all contributing to its expressive design. The MINI 3-door continues to attract a growing fan base worldwide, offering typical MINI driving pleasure, maximum quality, and numerous customization options.

The MINI 3-door is the original premium small car that offers great variety to MINI fans. From the MINI One First with its original 55 kW/75 hp to the more powerful MINI Cooper with 100 kW/136 hp, to the racing-inspired MINI John Cooper Works models, the MINI 3-door impresses with its agile driving characteristics, making it the blueprint for modern small and compact cars. Since its launch, the MINI 3-door has been available with both diesel and gasoline engines. In 2020, the highly successful MINI Cooper SE was introduced, representing electrified go-kart feeling. The one-millionth vehicle is also an electric model, which will be delivered to Canada in British Racing Green paint. Last year, one in five MINI models sold was electric.

The next generation of the MINI family will begin with the MINI 3-door, which is geared towards electric driving pleasure and has ideal prerequisites for inspiring agility and the creative use of space that is typical of MINI. The new MINI 3-door will focus on minimizing its ecological footprint while offering maximum go-kart feeling for MINI fans. This is a testament to MINI's commitment to consistently developing the concept of urban driving fun that has been successful for more than 60 years.

The MINI 3-door has an impressive racing history that dates back to 1960 when race car designer John Cooper developed a GT model based on the classic Mini. To this day, the John Cooper Works brand name stands for outstanding performance. The 2019 MINI John Cooper Works GP is the brand's fastest-ever road-going model, with a powerful four-cylinder turbo engine that accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds. The MINI 3-door is limited to only 3,000 units and is a tribute to MINI's impressive racing history, from winning the British Touring Car Championships with the first Mini Cooper to three overall victories at the Monte Carlo Rally.

Most recently, the Bulldog Racing MINI John Cooper Works proved its mettle at the Nürburgring 24-hour race on the legendary Nordschleife, quickly becoming a crowd favorite. With its racing genes and outstanding performance, the MINI 3-door continues to stand for sporting highlights, time and again.