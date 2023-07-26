YouTube Integration in Audi Cars

Audi is integrating YouTube into selected models’ infotainment systems. By embedding a new app store, customers can intuitively access popular third-party apps through the Multimedia Interface (MMI) via a data link in the vehicle. The YouTube app is now available in the app store for the first time.

More than 500 hours of content are uploaded to YouTube every minute. From this month, drivers of selected Audi models can access their chosen content via the YouTube app in their vehicle’s infotainment system. This access is made possible by embedding the new app store, which Audi developed with Volkswagen’s software company CARIAD and its partner HARMAN Ignite. It allows customers to integrate the apps they use every day into their vehicles according to their personal needs. Enabled apps include music, video, gaming, navigation, parking and charging, productivity, weather, and news. Apps such as YouTube are installed directly in Audi’s MMI system – without taking a detour via a smartphone.

Convenience and entertainment during charging stops

Whether during charging stops, driving breaks, or to make waiting more enjoyable – live streams, news, and videos from popular YouTubers can now allow everyone in the vehicle to make the most of their time. The app works just like the YouTube app on a smartphone. After installing the app in the store, it appears in the MMI and is launched by tapping the icon. To meet Audi’s high safety requirements, occupants can only play videos when the vehicle is parked.

In addition, drivers who are also YouTube Premium members will be able to log in and watch ad-free content.

The store for apps: a constantly growing digital ecosystem

YouTube is the first video platform available for download via Audi’s new native store for apps. Audi relies on the cumulative expertise and synergies within the Volkswagen Group to develop complex digital systems like these. Volkswagen’s CARIAD company is working on the project alongside Samsung subsidiary HARMAN. The goal is an open ecosystem of popular apps to make the vehicle a smart companion for users.

A data link is required to use third-party apps such as YouTube and is established via an embedded SIM ­- a permanently integrated SIM card in the vehicle. The mobile costs accrued are billed conveniently in Europe by data volume by Cubic Telecom. Naturally, Audi models will continue to support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay via the optional smartphone interface feature.

YouTube will be available starting with the 2024 model year in selected models equipped with the latest hardware and software cluster of the third-generation modular infotainment system (MIB 3). Specifically, these are the Audi A4/A5, Q5, A6/A7, A8, Q8 e-tron, and Audi e-tron GT quattro.

From the launch date, these models will be optionally equipped with the store ex-factory throughout the European market, Canada, and the United States. The system will later be rolled out to other regions and other Volkswagen Group brands.