Yoshihiro Nakata, President and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe

Yoshihiro Nakata was born in Aichi Prefecture in 1968 and graduated from Nagoya University in 1991.

Mr. Nakata joined Toyota Motor Corporation’s domestic sales operations before progressing to work in overseas business from 1998 onwards.

From 2006 he spent over nine years on overseas assignments in Asia: Toyota Astra Motor (Indonesia), Toyota Motor Aisa Pacific (Singapore) and Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing (Thailand). In 2017 Mr. Nakata assumed the position of President Director of Toyota Astra Motor (Indonesia). In 2020 he was appointed Toyota Motor Corporation Chief Executive Officer for Asia Region.

Later in 2020 Mr. Nakata returned to Toyota Motor Corporation as Senior General Manager in charge of sales operation & marketing planning, business planning and MIRAI project. As from 2022 he concurrently served as Deputy CEO for Europe Region.

In 2023 Mr. Nakata was appointed President and CEO, Toyota Motor Europe and CEO, Europe Region for Toyota Motor Corporation.