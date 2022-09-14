Yamaha Holds Tree Plantation Drive to Boost Environment Conservation

In line with its commitment to conserving the environment through clean and green operations and initiatives, Yamaha organized a tree plantation drive in Surajpur Wetland Buffer Zone.

The drive, which was part of Yamaha’s CSR initiatives, saw tree plantation under the Miyawaki method, an afforestation method based on the work of eminent botanist Akira Miyawaki in the 1980s.

The event was attended by the government officials, Mr. Pramod Kumar Srivastava, Divisional Forest Officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, Mr. Kitab Singh, Range Forest Officer, Dadri, and Mr. Bhuvan Yadav, Regional Officer, U P Pollution Control Board, Greater Noida, along with Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group, Dr. Nepal Singh, Factory Head, India Yamaha Motor (Surajpur) and Mr. Swadesh Bhati, President, India Yamaha Motor Employees Union (Surajpur) along with other officials from the senior management of the company.

Last month, Yamaha donated Rs 10 lakh to the Gautam Budh Nagar Forest Department to boost environment conservation in the region. The two-wheeler manufacturer has also introduced technologies like ‘Blue Core’ and ‘Hybrid’ systems in its products to promote fuel-efficient commuting in India.