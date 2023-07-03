XUV700 Becomes Mahindra's Fastest SUV to Achieve 1 Lakh Milestone

Mahindra has announced the delivery of the 100,000th unit of its flagship SUV, the Mahindra XUV700.

The XUV700 has achieved this milestone in less than 20 months, becoming the fastest SUV from the Mahindra portfolio to reach this milestone.

With its unmissable presence, tough yet sophisticated experience, spirited performance, world-class safety and sci-fi technology, the disruptive XUV700 has captured the hearts of consumers, positioning itself as the ultimate SUV.

Within the initial 12 months of its launch, Mahindra successfully delivered 50,000 units of the XUV700, followed by an additional 50,000 units in the subsequent 8 months. With a focus on expanding production capabilities this year, the company is now dedicated to achieving an even quicker delivery of the next 50,000 units.

With a remarkable track record of success, the XUV700 has garnered 40 accolades and awards, including the prestigious "2022 Indian Car of the Year." These numerous awards and achievements serve as a strong testament to the XUV700's leadership position in the SUV segment, highlighting Mahindra's unwavering dedication to delivering world-class products that captivate and inspire customers.