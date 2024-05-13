World's 11th Porsche Experience Centre Set to Open in Singapore

Porsche announces Singapore as the location of its 11th Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) worldwide – and simultaneously the world’s first PEC conceptualised from the onset to provide exhilaration to both local and regional Porsche customers and fans. The new PEC Singapore is set to bring more excitement to the future Changi precinct and aims to be operational in 2027.

On the back of the World Premiere of the new Macan held at the futuristic Gardens by the Bay, Porsche puts the city-state in the global spotlight once again by announcing today, that the 11th Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) worldwide will be built in Singapore.

Positioned strategically just 20 minutes away from Changi Airport, one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs, and close to the upcoming Aviation Park MRT station along the planned Cross Island Line, the new PEC Singapore will serve to add vibrance to the Changi Precinct; it will also offer a range of thrilling activities for families and dynamic experiences for car enthusiasts both locally and within the Southeast Asian region.

At the heart of the upcoming PEC Singapore lies a dynamic handling track over two kilometres in length, an ideal playground for highlighting the prowess of the two- and four-door Porsche sports cars. The state-of-the-art facility will also feature a fully-integrated, high-capacity Aftersales facility – a first-of-its-kind feature of any PEC in the world.

Porsche Experience Centres are a unique concept in the automotive industry and offer Porsche fans and customers exciting experiences with the sports car brand and its products. There are currently nine PECs in Leipzig, Silverstone, Atlanta, Le Mans, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Germany’s Hockenheimring, Franciacorta, Italy, and, since October 2021, in Tokyo. In 2021, the newest PEC in Toronto was announced, scheduled to be complete in 2024.