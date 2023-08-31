World Premiere of the All-New VW Passat Variant

At the world premiere, Volkswagen presents the first photos and facts of the completely newly developed Passat. The focus is on powerful aerodynamic design, new high-efficiency drives, high quality and a host of new technologies. In just a few days, the vehicle will be shown to the public for the first time at the IAA Mobility in Munich (5 to 9 September 2023). The new Passat will be launched as a versatile Variant in the first quarter of 2024. With more than 34 million units sold worldwide, the Passat is the top-selling Volkswagen of all time after the Golf and ahead of the Beetle.

All-new, but typical Passat

Clean and powerful – the design is clearly Passat, clearly Volkswagen, yet new from every perspective. The customer-focused range of three new plug-in and mild hybrid drives and five turbocharged petrol and diesel engine variants is characterised by efficiency. The quiet and spacious Passat Variant offers a high level of travel comfort and will be optionally available with new adaptive chassis control (DCC Pro) and new ergoActive seats (with pneumatic pressure point massage). The intuitive features of the digitalised cockpit landscape are a completely new development. The new Passat can also optionally park independently and cover long distances in assisted driving mode.

Two new plug-in hybrid drives

The two completely newly developed plug-in hybrid drives (eHybrid) with a system output of 150 kW (204 PS) and 200 kW (272 PS) are a perfect example of this. In combination with a new 19.7 kWh battery (net energy content), they make all-electric ranges of around 100 km possible. This distance turns the new Passat Variant into an electric vehicle for everyday life – this is additionally ensured by short charging times as the battery can now be charged at AC charge points with 11 kW instead of the previous 3.6 kW.

The Passat Variant eHybrid can even be charged with up to 50 kW at DC fast charging stations. In addition, the combination of electric drive motor and new economical turbocharged petrol engine (1.5 TSI evo2) provides overall ranges of around 1,000 km.

New 48 V mild hybrid

Also new on board the Passat is a 48 V mild hybrid drive (eTSI with 110 kW / 150 PS) that transforms kinetic energy into electric energy and makes it possible to “coast” without using the combustion engine. Two 150 kW (204 PS) and 195 kW (265 PS) turbo petrol engines (2.0 TSI), as well as three turbo diesel engines (2.0 TDI) with 90 kW (122 PS), 110 kW (150 PS) and 142 kW (193 PS), complete the powertrain range. An automatic direct shift gearbox (DSG) is always standard. The versions with outputs of 195 kW and 142 kW come with the intelligently controlled 4MOTION all-wheel drive system as standard; all other models have front-wheel drive.

New landscape display

Volkswagen has completely redesigned its high-quality interior. Particularly striking is the clearly arranged, large landscape display– stylish, functional and progressive. The MIB4 serves as the technical platform here. The latest generation of the “modular infotainment matrix” allows intuitive operation that has been consistently tailored to the wishes of Volkswagen drivers.

Assisted parking

The new Passat Variant will launch with a further developed range of state-of-the-art assist systems. The spectrum of park assist systems is new. These include the optional Park Assist Plus, Park Assist Pro and the memory function for Park Assist Pro. With Park Assist Pro, the new Passat Variant can drive into and out of parking spaces by remote control using a smartphone. If the Passat has the memory function for Park Assist Pro04 on board, the system can record and store the last 50 metres of a journey on request. When the vehicle reaches the same position again – for example, the entrance to the carport at home – it offers to take over the parking manoeuvre. Independent driving out of a parking space is also possible.

World premiere of DCC Pro

The adaptive chassis control DCC Pro represents a new level of suspension technology. Its spread of maximum dynamics and highest comfort sets standards in the mid-sized class. This is made possible thanks to the two-valve technology used in a Volkswagen for the first time. The ergoActive Plus seats with a pneumatic 10-chamber pressure point massage function also offer a high level of travel comfort. Thanks to a 50 mm longer wheelbase with also 50 mm more legroom in the rear and a luggage compartment capacity of up to 1,920 litres, the Passat Variant is ideally suited as an all-rounder for business and leisure.