World’s Highest EV Charging Stations Installed in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh

Multiple EV charging stations have been installed in Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh. These are the world’s highest EV charging stations that are located along the Manali-Leh route in Ladakh and cover the 5 highest motorable passes in the world.

Shuchi Anant Virya, the joint venture company between India’s largest EV based mobility solutions provider, Lithium Urban Technologies and Fourth Partner Energy, India’s largest solar energy company for commercial and industrial businesses have set up a network of electric vehicle charging points in Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh.

The PowerBank team has installed 18 EV charging stations along 1,800 km in 10 days. Out of 18 EV charging stations, 15 are placed at locations at a height of 10,000 feet to 14,000 feet above mean sea level. The chargers installed are a mix of Type-I and Type- II AC chargers catering to two-, three-, and four-wheelers electric vehicles.

The charging stations have been installed at key locations such as: