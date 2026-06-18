WeRide, Uber Plan Robotaxi Launch in Zurich

WeRide and Uber Technologies have announced plans to roll out commercial robotaxi services in Switzerland’s Greater Zurich Region, marking their second European expansion shortly after confirming operations in Madrid. The service, pending regulatory approval, is expected to go live later this year via the Uber app, with oversight from Switzerland’s Federal Roads Office (FEDRO).

The rollout will begin with a limited fleet and gradually scale toward fully driverless operations in coordination with FEDRO. Local operator Rydera will handle day-to-day operations, while WeRide already holds a driverless testing permit for Zurich’s Furttal region.

This move builds on WeRide’s growing global footprint, particularly in the Middle East, where it has been running robotaxi services since December 2024. These include fully driverless deployments in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, along with public ride services in Riyadh.

The Zurich fleet will be powered by WeRide’s One and Genesis autonomous driving platforms, as the company continues to push its self-driving tech into key global markets.

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