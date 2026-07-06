Continental Launches CrossContact A/T2 Tyre for SUVs and Pickups

Continental has introduced the new CrossContact A/T2, an all-terrain, all-season tyre designed for SUVs, 4x4s, electric vehicles, and pickup trucks. Built to handle mixed driving conditions, the tyre aims to strike a balance between off-road capability and on-road comfort.

At its core is an aggressive tread pattern with increased depth and a high void ratio. This setup allows the tyre to dig into loose surfaces like sand and gravel while maintaining grip across changing terrain. Reinforced tread blocks and deeper biting edges improve stability, especially on uneven surfaces.

On regular roads, the CrossContact A/T2 adapts to deliver better control. Its tread design helps reduce wheel slip on both wet and dry asphalt, making it suitable for everyday use as well. Continental has also strengthened the sidewalls and off-shoulder areas to better resist cuts and impacts, while the rigid tread layout lowers the risk of punctures.

The tyre uses a specialised compound tailored for 4x4 applications, ensuring it remains flexible even in colder conditions. Additionally, self-cleaning tread elements help prevent mud and debris build-up during off-road runs.

The CrossContact A/T2 will initially be available in nine sizes, catering to 15 to 17-inch rims. With this launch, Continental is clearly targeting drivers who want one tyre that can do it all—whether it’s city roads, highways, or the occasional off-road adventure.