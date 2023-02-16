VW Touareg Final Tests Now Close to the Arctic Circle

This year, Volkswagen will continue the success story of the million-selling Touareg with a comprehensive technical and visual update of the premium SUV. The rear and front of the luxury SUV have been redesigned, the chassis has been further developed and impresses with its combination of comfort and performance. Before the world premiere in the summer, Volkswagen is now providing a first preview of the update for its top model.

The camouflaged new Touareg is still completing its final test miles in Swedish Lapland. Although the design modifications are still hidden under an oversized QR code wrap, the pictures of the disguised prototype already provide a concrete preview of the first technical details. At the front, for example, it is possible to see the newly developed IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlights and the elements of an also new LED light strip integrated between them.

IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlight with 38,400 micro LEDs

HD stands for High Definition, a very high resolution. What is meant is a sea of extremely bright points of light – generated by a total of 38,400 micro LEDs. They turn night into day and ensure significantly more brightness on the road – without dazzling oncoming traffic. 19,200 micro-LEDs are distributed over the new headlights on each side of the vehicle. The matrix system projects an interactive carpet of light into the lane of the luxury SUV. This so-called “lane light” makes driving at night more comfortable and makes it easier to drive through narrow motorway construction sites in the dark, as the carpet of light optimally illuminates the lane.

Illuminated VW logo on the rear

As the first model from Volkswagen, the new Touareg has an illuminated logo on the rear end. Since January 2023, the Volkswagen badge lit up in red has also been permitted in Europe. Previously the shining brand logo was allowed only in markets such as China or the US.

New chassis generation

Volkswagen has further developed the chassis of the always all-wheel-drive Touareg. Among other things, a roof load sensor is now used, which is networked with the chassis electronics. The advantage: increased agility when the roof is not loaded. If, on the other hand, a roof box is installed, the sensor recognizes this and passes this information on to assistance systems such as the ESC. This increases the driving stability of the Touareg.

The standard steel spring running gear and the optional two-chamber air suspension running gear have also been given a new setup to achieve an even larger bandwidth between maximum comfort and optimum performance.

Enhanced vehicle interior

The Touareg is equipped with the “Innovision Cockpit”. It is operated via the central touchscreen (display diagonal: 38.1 centimeters or 15 inches), the multifunction steering wheel and analogue elements such as the volume control in the center console. The “Innovision Cockpit” of the new Touareg offers, among other things, lane-precise navigation and high-resolution HD map data. Voice control has also been further developed. The app integration via smartphone and “App Connect” (Apple CarPlay, Android Auto) can now also be done wirelessly.

The high-quality level of the Touareg was further improved by evaluating customer feedback: the armrests and the center console panels are softer – a plus in comfort. The new Touareg thus also stands for the goal of gearing Volkswagen models even more consistently to the needs of customers. The update makes the Touareg a well-balanced SUV all-rounder that masters long distances as well as everyday life.