VW to Reveal Some Interesting Car AI Tech at CES, Releases Teaser

Volkswagen (VW) has released a captivating teaser video featuring an undisclosed model set to debut at CES this week. While the specific vehicle remains unconfirmed by the automaker, speculation points towards the long-anticipated facelifted Golf.

The teaser showcases a "near-production vehicle," offering a sneak peek at the rear end of the hatchback. The car is enveloped in a distinctive wrap, blending shades of blue, punk, and purple. Notably, the sleek taillights exhibit striking LED signatures, presenting a departure from the current Golf's design.

Further details include a subtle rooftop spoiler, a rear wiper, and the most intriguing feature — illuminated elements on the rear window spelling out 'AI on board.' With the growing integration of artificial intelligence in the automotive industry, VW's introduction of an AI-equipped vehicle aligns with the industry trend. The specific AI system incorporated into the showcased car remains undisclosed, adding an element of mystery to its technological capabilities.

