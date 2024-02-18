VW Golf Edition 50 Revealed to Celebrate Golf's 50th Birthday

The Golf is celebrating its 50th birthday. With more than 37 million units sold, the Volkswagen is one of the most successful cars in the world.

It all started in 1974. Just in time for the birthday of this compact class icon, pre-sales of the latest evolutionary stage of the bestseller are now starting in Europe. In addition to numerous intricate enhancements, all the new Golf (from 27,180 euros) and Golf Variant (from 28,280 euros) models feature a next-generation, intuitive-to-use infotainment system.

Volkswagen is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of the compact car icon with an exclusive special-edition model: the Golf Edition 50.

New front end and light design

The new Golf and Golf Variant models can be recognised by their modified front end. The newly designed LED headlights are now even more visually striking. As the top-of-the-range version, the IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights incorporate a new high-performance main beam with a very long range. For the first time in a European Volkswagen, the Volkswagen logo in the radiator grille is also illuminated. The IQ.LIGHT 3D LED tail light clusters in both body versions have also received a new design.

New infotainment system and ChatGPT

The interior features a brand new generation of infotainment system with an even faster processor, a free-standing touchscreen (diagonal: 32.2 cm/12.9 inches) and an intuitive menu structure.

In addition, the touch sliders for temperature and volume control are now illuminated. The latest digital instruments (Digital Cockpit Pro) are also always on board as standard. Also new is the multifunction steering wheel with easy-to-use buttons and the IDA voice assistant. The IDA allows natural language to be used not only to control functions such as the air conditioning system, telephone or navigation system, but also to access online information on practically any topic – from flight details to general knowledge questions. As a new feature, ChatGPT is integrated into the IDA voice assistant for the first time; the AI (artificial intelligence) system means questions can now be asked on an almost infinite range of subjects.

Five equipment and four drive system variants initially available

In the pre-sales phase, the Golf and Golf Variant will be launched in an entry-level version (Golf), the Life specification building on this and the Style top-of-the line version. The classic five-door Golf will also be offered as an exclusive Edition 50 model.

Four drive variants are available immediately: two manual turbocharged petrol engines (TSI) with 85 kW (115 PS) and 110 kW (150 PS), and two 48 V mild hybrid turbocharged petrol engines (eTSI) with a 7-speed direct shift gearbox (DSG) that also have outputs of 85 kW (115 PS) and 110 kW (150 PS). The 48 V system uses brake energy recuperation to store electrical energy that is used for the drive system. When moving off, this additional power noticeably improves performance.

At the same time, the efficient 48 V technology and the temporary shutdown of the 1.5 TSI evo2 enable very low consumption. All four drive systems are state-of-the-art four-cylinder engines with a VTG (variable turbine geometry) turbocharger and Active Cylinder Management (ACTplus). Further derivatives and drive systems will follow shortly.

The special Golf Edition 50 model. Half a century of the Golf – as a tribute to millions of Golf models sold, Volkswagen has developed an attractive special-edition model to mark the birthday of the world’s best-selling model, the Golf Edition 50. The basis for this is the high-quality Golf Style, which is customised with numerous additional features. The exterior includes 18-inch alloy wheels “Leeds”, tinted rear windows, an illuminated horizontal radiator grille strip, the illuminated Volkswagen logo as well as the 3D ‘50’ badge on the B-pillars.

In the interior, the exclusivity of this model is underlined by details such as Edition 50 logos in the front sill panel mouldings and bottom steering wheel trim, pedal caps in brushed stainless steel and a black headliner. In addition, the new top-of-the-range “Discover” infotainment system with navigation function, the keyless start and locking system Keyless Access, the IDA voice assistant, driving profile selection and an anti-theft alarm are part of the extended equipment.

The special-edition model will be available with different drive versions. These start with the Golf Edition 50 1.5 TSI with 110 kW (150 PS) and a manual gearbox at a price of 36,820 euros. An optional Plus package is also available, it includes a tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof, IQ. LIGHT matrix LED headlights and a head-up display.