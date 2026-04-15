Volvo Trucks Unveils 700km FH Aero Electric and Next-Gen EV Lineup

Volvo Trucks has revealed its next wave of electric heavy-duty trucks, headlined by the FH Aero Electric with an impressive 700km range. Alongside it, the updated FH, FM and FMX Electric models promise up to 470km per charge, with market rollouts set to begin from 2026.

The FH Aero Electric stands out with a new e-axle setup that integrates dual motors and a six-speed gearbox directly into the rear axle. This clever packaging frees up space for larger battery packs, enabling the extended range. It also supports megawatt charging (MCS) at up to 700kW, allowing a 20–80% top-up in around 50 minutes—perfectly timed with mandatory rest breaks in Europe. The truck can handle a gross combination weight of 48 tonnes and a payload of up to 28 tonnes.

Meanwhile, the next-gen FH, FM and FMX Electric trucks get a new dual-motor drivetrain paired with an eight-speed purpose-built gearbox, delivering up to 540kW. A key highlight is the integrated gearbox power take-off, enabling the truck to operate auxiliary equipment like concrete mixers or refuse units while on the move.

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These models push capability even further, supporting a GCW of up to 65 tonnes. Across both lineups, Volvo has introduced new powershift gearboxes aimed at reducing noise and vibration, enhancing driver comfort on long hauls.