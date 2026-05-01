Volvo Rolls Out Google Gemini AI Assistant Across Its Cars

Volvo Cars has begun deploying Google Gemini across its vehicle lineup, replacing traditional voice commands with a more advanced, conversational in-car assistant.

Starting with customers in the United States, the rollout will gradually expand to other markets and will cover Volvo models produced from 2020 onwards.

Unlike conventional voice systems, Gemini understands natural language, context and driver intent. This means users can interact more fluidly—asking follow-up questions without repeating commands. The system can handle tasks like trip planning via Google Maps, suggesting stops along a route, summarising and replying to messages, and controlling media playback through simple conversation.

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Volvo says the update is part of its ongoing push to enhance in-car software through over-the-air updates, bringing new features to existing vehicles without requiring hardware changes.

The collaboration also deepens Volvo’s ties with Google, which named the automaker its lead development partner for in-car innovations in 2025.