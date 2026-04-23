Volvo EX60 Electric SUV Production Begins in Sweden

Volvo Cars has officially kicked off production of the all-electric EX60 at its Torslanda plant near Gothenburg, with customer deliveries set to begin in early summer.

The EX60 marks a significant milestone as Volvo’s first fully electric model to be entirely designed, developed, and manufactured in Sweden.

Order books for the United States and Asia are expected to open later this spring. To meet rising demand, Volvo will keep its Torslanda facility operational for an additional week this summer—an unprecedented move for the plant.

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On the performance front, the EX60 boasts a claimed WLTP range of up to 810 km and supports ultra-fast charging, capable of going from 10 to 80 percent in just 16 minutes using a 400 kW charger. Pricing is expected to align with the Volvo XC60, making it a competitive offering in the premium mid-size EV space.

To support production, Volvo has invested approximately SEK 10 billion into the Torslanda plant, introducing advanced manufacturing technologies such as mega-casting, a new battery assembly facility, and upgraded paint and final assembly lines.