Volvo India Introduces Industry-First Customer Lifetime Parts Warranty

Volvo India has announced industry-first “Customer Lifetime Parts Warranty”. It is for the first time in India that a scheme that covers parts bought after the standard period of warranty and installed at an authorized workshop carry a lifetime warranty.

Volvo India’s Customer Lifetime Parts Warranty is applicable on genuine parts bought from 1 October 2021 and installed at an authorized Volvo workshop. It commences on the date of purchase of the part and remains till the time the ownership of the car does not change. Under this, both the part and the labour cost are covered.

Speaking in this regard, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “It is for the first time in India that such an initiative has been offered to luxury customers. This is a unique offer in the automotive industry that gives the customer carefree and secure car ownership. In the unlikely event of customers requiring a part changed for their car, the company will give a lifetime warranty on the part. The warranty commences on the date of purchase of the part and will follow the combination of car and car owner. If the car has a new registered owner, the warranty will end.”

Should any genuine Volvo part require repair or replacement as a result of a material or manufacturing defect, the part will be repaired or replaced free of charge by an authorized repairer. The warranty commences on the date of purchase of the part and is applicable until the registered car owner is changed.

This industry-first scheme does not apply to normal wear and tear of parts, consumables, batteries, accessories and Software not associated with a hardware replacement. Parts replaced under a new car warranty or extended warranty or goodwill warranty would not be covered under this scheme.