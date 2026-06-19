Volvo EX90, EX60 Get Plug & Charge in the US

Volvo Cars has rolled out Plug & Charge functionality for its EX90 electric SUV in the United States, with the feature set to arrive on the upcoming EX60 when deliveries begin in 2026.

The system allows drivers to simply plug in their vehicle at a compatible public charger and begin charging instantly—no apps, cards or authentication steps required. Payment and verification are handled automatically between the vehicle and the charging network, streamlining the entire experience.

Drivers can locate supported charging stations via the built-in Google Automotive system or the Volvo Cars app. Volvo claims access to over 35,000 charging points across the US, including Tesla Superchargers and IONNA network locations, with more partners expected to join over time.

For EX90 owners, the feature is already live, although it requires the 2025 model year vehicles equipped with the Nvidia Orin core computing platform.