MAN Extends TGE Ambulance Deal with Falck Until 2028

MAN Truck & Bus has strengthened its long-standing partnership with emergency services provider Falck Danmark A/S by extending their TGE van framework agreement for another three years. The renewed deal will run through 2028, with up to 600 vehicles expected to be supplied during this period.

The collaboration, which began in 2019, has steadily expanded across multiple European markets. It now spans Germany, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Poland, and Spain, reflecting the growing demand for reliable emergency response vehicles.

At the centre of this agreement is the MAN TGE van, which serves as the base platform for ambulance and rescue vehicle conversions. Once delivered, specialised bodybuilders in each country handle the transformation into fully equipped emergency units tailored to local requirements.

MAN’s strong presence in this segment is particularly evident in Spain, where MAN Truck & Bus Iberia recorded sales of over 335 ambulance units in 2025 alone. This success has been supported by close cooperation with four domestic body manufacturers, ensuring faster turnaround times and market-specific customisation.