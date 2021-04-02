India-Spec Volkswagen Tiguan - Facelift vs Pre-Facelift Model

A couple of days ago, Volkswagen took the wraps off the India-spec Tiguan facelift. Now the 5-seater Volkswagen Tiguan was replaced by the 7-seater Tiguan AllSpace earlier last year. Volkswagen has now decided to bring back the 5-seater Tiguan in India, albeit in a facelift guise. The new 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan packs in quite some updates over the pre-facelift model. That includes comprehensive cosmetic updates, updates to the interior and a major change under the hood as well. So let's a closer look at what's new in the 5-seater Tiguan compared to its predecessor.

Volkswagen Tiguan - Exterior Updates

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the pre-facelift Volkswagen Tiguan was a boring looking car. The squarish-design theme combined with boxy proportions meant that it looked quite understated, if not dated. The new Tiguan looks much more contemporary and sharper. The front fascia has been completely revised for a sportier look. It gets new sleeker headlamps that tapers towards the end, and also features new LED matrix units. The grille is now wider than before and features new detailing. The front bumper has been completely changed with new triangular-shaped fog light clusters and slated air intakes.

In profile, the Tiguan facelift continues with the straight-ruled and almost boxy silhouette of the outgoing model. However, the 18-inch alloy wheels boast of a new design and there's a new front fender plaque as well. At the rear, the Tiguan facelift does not look all that different from the outgoing model. Still, the LED tail lamps get a new detailing and the bumper too has slightly redesigned.

Volkswagen Tiguan - Interior Updates

At first glance, the interior of the Tiguan facelift may look largely similar to the outgoing model, and as such, to the Tiguan AllSpace as well. However, look closer and you will notice that the HVAC controls are now operated via a new touch-based screen instead of the buttons and dials on the outgoing model.

The infotainment system, although similar in size, is new and features the latest VW software. Volkswagen has also updated the digital 'virtual cockpit' instrument cluster. Heck, it even gets a new steering wheel with Volkswagen's new 2D logo. Also, the facelifted model comes with 30-colour ambient lighting, instead of just the one white in the pre-facelift model.

Volkswagen Tiguan - Features

The Tiguan comes loaded to the brim with features. Some of the highlights include powered panoramic sunroof, leather seats, ambient lighting, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, three-zone climate control, an eight-way powered driver’s seat, cruise control, powered tailgate and more. Safety features such as six airbags, ABS, ESP, hill start and descent assist, a tyre pressure monitor, front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, ISOFIX anchors and a Driver Alert System as standard.

Volkswagen Tiguan - Engine Options

The most important update on the Tiguan facelift is what lies under the hood. The Tiguan was previously powered by a 140hp/340Nm 2.0L TDI diesel engine in India. With this facelift, Volkswagen has switched over to TSI power. That means the Tiguan facelift will be powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine makes 190hp and 320Nm of torque. Its the same engine that's offered on the Tiguan AllSpace and Skoda Superb. The engine will come mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard. Like before, the Tiguan will continue to be an AWD SUV with VW’s 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system.

Volkswagen Tiguan - Price and Rivals

Unlike the 7-seater Allspace that’s a full import, the 5-seater Tiguan will be assembled in India. We expect the range to start at INR 26 lakh and go up to INR 29 lakh. For that price, the Tiguan will rival the likes of the Citroen C5 Aircross and the Jeep Compass. Do note that both these SUVs are available with diesel engine options.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Volkswagen updates and other four-wheeler news.