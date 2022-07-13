Volkswagen Monsoon Campaign for Customers in India Launched

Volkswagen Monsoon Campaign for the customers in India has been launched. It offers a comprehensive car care service that offers a ‘Peace of Mind’ ownership experience.

Volkswagen India announces its Monsoon Campaign, its annual car care service initiative for its customers across its 120 service facilities in the country.

Through this initiative, Volkswagen reiterates its ‘Customer-First’ philosophy that emphasises customer safety and a hassle-free ownership experience. Across the Volkswagen authorized service workshops, the trained and qualified service professionals will conduct a complimentary 40-point vehicle health check-up, that examines the vehicle for any existing or possible maintenance and repair services to avoid any potential breakdowns and ensure a smooth comfortable drive experience.

As part of its ‘Accessible Service’ strategy, VW has worked relentlessly on providing a holistic service experience that offers reduced costs of ownership and peace of mind to its customers. Under the monsoon campaign, the Brand offers attractive offers on its loyalty products like Extended Warranty (EW), Service Value Package (SVP) and on select Value-Added Services (VAS) that provide an affordable ownership experience.

For our pre-owned car customers, exclusively for this month, the Das WeltAuto brand by Volkswagen is offering a complimentary ‘One-year maintenance Service Value Pack (SVP)’ specific to Volkswagen brand vehicles. The Monsoon Campaign is live across all the 120 Volkswagen service facilities in India and can be availed till 31st July 2022.