Volkswagen India Delivers 175 Cars to Customers in One Day

Volkswagen India has announced that it has delivered a total of 175 cars to customers in a single day. This happened on the first day of Chingam and Onam festivities through a mega delivery program. As part of the program, Volkswagen India has delivered Taigun, Tiguan and Virtus.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The beginning of Onam festivities, marks the onset of the festive season across India. As a brand, it is an absolute honor to be joining the festival celebrations and auspicious occasions of our customers, by delivering happiness and cheer through their newest family member, a Volkswagen. We wish all our customers a happy and safe festive season.”

With Taigun being the most-awarded SUVW, the Tiguan being our global best-seller and the Volkswagen Virtus that has broken records at the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records through the efforts by our dealer partners. The Brand has a long-standing legacy of offering strong, sturdy German-engineered cars that are safe while retaining the fun-to-drive experience.