Volkswagen India Announces Details of its Summer Campaign

Volkswagen India has introduced a special Summer Campaign across its 120 service facilities present in the country until 15th June 2022.

The VW India's Summer Campaign initiative offers a complimentary 40-point vehicle check-up analyzing the health status of your vehicle and highlighting any pertinent areas that require immediate action. It is supported with attractive offers and benefits on Extended Warranty (EW), Service Value Package (SVP) and Value Added Services (VAS) that provide an affordable ownership experience.

In addition, as part of the service enhancement efforts, VW also offers doorstep services through Volkswagen Mobile Service Unit (MSU) and Volkswagen Assistance. Along with Express Service available in major metro cities for customers. For a more transparent process, Volkswagen India has also introduced the facility of Service Cam and Service Cost calculator that provides customers with the repair and maintenance required in their vehicle and the estimated cost for it.

Further, customers can also book their service appointment online, along with purchasing loyalty products and maintenance packages through the Volkswagen India website.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen, our priority is to provide an affordable and hassle-free ownership experience to our customers. With the ongoing summer season, it is advisable to conduct a vehicle health check-up for smooth and comfortable drive journeys. For the safety of the occupants, we are offering a 40-point vehicle health monitoring that allows our customers to focus on their drive experience.”