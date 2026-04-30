Volkswagen ID. Polo Revealed as Affordable Electric Hatch

Volkswagen has unveiled the all-new ID. Polo, an entry-level electric hatchback set to hit European roads this summer with a starting price of €24,995 in Germany.

Built in Wolfsburg, the ID. Polo marks the debut of Volkswagen’s new Pure Positive design language and sits on the updated MEB+ platform. The EV will be offered with three power outputs—85 kW, 99 kW and 155 kW—paired with two battery options.

Lower variants use a 37 kWh LFP battery, delivering up to 329 km of range, while the top-spec model gets a 52 kWh NMC pack with a claimed WLTP range of up to 454 km. Fast charging allows a 10–80% top-up in around 24 minutes.

ALSO READ: Volkswagen ID.3 Neo Debuts with 630km Range and New Tech

In terms of size, the ID. Polo measures 4,053 mm in length with a 2,600 mm wheelbase, offering improved practicality with 441 litres of boot space—about 25% more than the ICE Polo.

Inside, the hatch comes loaded with a 10-inch Digital Cockpit, a 13-inch infotainment system and one-pedal driving. It also supports vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality up to 3.6 kW, letting users power external devices.

Pre-sales have already begun in Germany, with the launch-spec ID. Polo Life priced at €33,795, while more affordable variants will follow later this year.