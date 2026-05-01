Volkswagen Group Expands Pune R&D Hub with New Baner Facility

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited has expanded its research and development footprint with a new wing at its Technology Centre Pune (TCP) in Baner, reinforcing its commitment to local engineering and innovation.

Spread across 33,000 sq. ft., the new facility will focus on advanced vehicle development, platform engineering, software solutions and sustainable mobility. Located within Pune city limits, it complements the Group’s existing Chakan-based operations, taking the total R&D workforce to over 450 engineers working on both domestic and global projects.

The expansion aligns with the brand’s ‘Make in India, for India and the world’ strategy, enabling faster response to Indian market demands while supporting export programmes.

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As part of the global Volkswagen Group R&D network, the Pune centre plays a crucial role as the “Voice of India,” contributing to product development tailored for local and international markets.

Since its inception in 2019, the Technology Centre Pune has been instrumental in developing India-focused models like the Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the recently introduced Kylaq.