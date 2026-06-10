Mitsubishi Eclipse Returns as Electric Sportback SUV

Mitsubishi Motors North America has unveiled the 2027 Eclipse Sportback, marking the return of a familiar nameplate—this time as a fully electric subcompact SUV. Built on the new Nissan Leaf platform under the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, the EV is set to hit the market by late summer or early autumn 2026.

While it shares its underpinnings with the Leaf, the Eclipse Sportback stands apart with Mitsubishi’s signature styling. It features redesigned front and rear fascias, unique lighting elements, new alloy wheels, and the brand’s Triple Diamond identity, giving it a distinct road presence.

Mitsubishi’s EV journey dates back decades, highlighted by the i-MiEV—widely regarded as the world’s first mass-produced electric car. With the Eclipse nameplate originally debuting in North America in 1990, its revival signals a blend of heritage and electrification.

The Eclipse Sportback also plays a crucial role in Mitsubishi’s Momentum 2030 strategy, which focuses heavily on electrification. The plan commits to launching at least one new or significantly updated model every year through 2030. Following this EV, Mitsubishi will introduce a rugged, off-road-focused version of the Outlander SUV in early 2027.