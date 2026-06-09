Dodge Charger Returns to Europe with Gas and EV Power

Dodge is bringing the iconic Charger back to Europe as it celebrates 60 years of American muscle. This time, the lineup goes all-in on versatility, offering both petrol and all-electric powertrains across four variants—all with standard all-wheel drive.

The combustion-powered models use Dodge’s new SIXPACK setup. The Charger R/T produces 420 hp, while the more potent Scat Pack version pushes out 550 hp from a 3.0-litre twin-turbo high-output engine.

On the electric side, the Charger Daytona R/T delivers 536 hp, while the range-topping Daytona Scat Pack cranks things up to 670 hp, making it the most powerful offering in the lineup. Buyers can choose between classic coupe styling or a more practical four-door sedan body style.

First introduced in 1966, the Charger built its legacy through drag racing dominance and pop culture fame, including appearances in the Fast & Furious franchise. Now, with a multi-energy approach, Dodge is blending heritage with modern performance.

European distribution will be managed by KW Automotive through its authorised dealer network, marking a new chapter for the legendary muscle car on the continent.